Chinese farmers cover fields with vast amounts of plastic to help maintain soil moisture and protect against pests. Photo: Shutterstock
China drafts new rules to prevent use of polluting plastics in agriculture
- Farmers will be allowed to use only film that meets quality standards and must also collect plastic waste from fields before its expiry date and deliver it to approved recycling outlets
- Plan for a plastic management system has been opened to the public for consultation
Topic | China pollution
Six people from a village in northern China have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the past two months. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese city to investigate after six people die from carbon monoxide poisoning after burning ‘clean coal’
- Death toll includes a 13-year-old girl who was overcome by fumes as she slept
- Doctor warns people of need to ensure homes heated by fossil fuels have sufficient ventilation
Topic | China Society
