Make-up vlogger He Yuhong has more than 2 million followers on video app TikTok. Photo: Weibo
A ‘private matter’ exposed after Chinese make-up vlogger speaks out about domestic violence
- He Yuhong’s ex-boyfriend has been detained and a court granted a restraining order against him after she went public with claims he abused her
- Tens of millions of women in the country are estimated to suffer domestic violence, but very few come forward
Vlogger He Yuhong uses make-up to transform herself into the figure from Girl with a Pearl Earring, a 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Reuters
