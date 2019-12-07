Channels

Make-up vlogger He Yuhong has more than 2 million followers on video app TikTok. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

A ‘private matter’ exposed after Chinese make-up vlogger speaks out about domestic violence

  • He Yuhong’s ex-boyfriend has been detained and a court granted a restraining order against him after she went public with claims he abused her
  • Tens of millions of women in the country are estimated to suffer domestic violence, but very few come forward
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:25am, 7 Dec, 2019

Make-up vlogger He Yuhong has more than 2 million followers on video app TikTok. Photo: Weibo
Vlogger He Yuhong uses make-up to transform herself into the figure from Girl with a Pearl Earring, a 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Popular Chinese make-up vlogger He Yuhong goes public with claims of abuse by ex-boyfriend

  • Police in Chongqing investigate allegations that He’s partner beat her up during their year-long relationship
  • Two of man’s ex-wives say they experienced similar violence
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 9:23am, 2 Dec, 2019

Vlogger He Yuhong uses make-up to transform herself into the figure from Girl with a Pearl Earring, a 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Reuters
