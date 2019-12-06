Channels

Waterdrop service staff have been going around hospitals in China asking patients to initiate crowdfunding projects and exaggerating their stories to attract sympathy and donations, according to an undercover media report. Photo: Reuters
Society

Scandal hits China’s star health care crowdfunding site Waterdrop

  • Undercover report finds staff signing up patients to fill quotas, exaggerating their stories and failing to check financial details
  • Founder Shen Peng apologises, suspends service team and launches investigation
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:22pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Surgeon Zhang Hong draws out the fluid to ease pressure on the patient’s bladder. Photo: Southern Airlines via WeChat
Society

Chinese surgeons use straws to drain man’s bladder in mid-flight medical emergency

  • Doctors improvise with tape and oxygen mask tubing to make device to save patient on plane from Guangzhou to New York
  • The man was suffering with an enlarged prostate and showing signs of shock
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 10:07pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

