Ruby Lin, who made her name starring in My Fair Princess (left), was targeted by hundreds of slanderous posts, her lawyers said. Photo: Handout
‘Supporting Taiwan independence’ ruled slanderous in China as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo accuser
- Social media user ordered to apologise and pay compensation to the Taiwanese actress for accusing her of backing independence, her legal representatives say
- Lin was targeted by similar comments last year after her TV show was funded by the Taiwanese ministry of culture
Topic | China Society
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is firmly opposed to Beijing’s idea of “one country two systems”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing vows to ‘fully respect’ Taiwanese way of life … after reunification
- People’s ‘private property, religions and legitimate rights’ will be safeguarded, Communist Party says in communique
- Returning self-ruled island to its fold is Beijing’s sole concern, regardless of whether Taiwanese people accept ‘one country, two systems’, academic says
Topic | Taiwan
