Municipal authorities are investigating the Ningxiang Municipal Funeral Home in Hunan province. Photo: Weibo
Chinese crematorium forced to reverse policy on handing ashes to relatives in bags after outcry
- It announced it would no longer transfer ashes to urns unless they were bought from the funeral home, but municipal authorities stepped in
- Two managers have been suspended and it is under investigation
Topic | China Society
Municipal authorities are investigating the Ningxiang Municipal Funeral Home in Hunan province. Photo: Weibo
Police in Wenlou use armoured vehicles to keep protesters away from the town’s government building. Photo: Handout
Chinese city halts crematorium plan but stand-off between police and protesters goes on
- Huazhou government says it will consult the public on ‘different views’ to proposed development in town of Wenlou
- Dozens hurt and up to 100 detained following two days of protests, locals say
Topic | China Society
Police in Wenlou use armoured vehicles to keep protesters away from the town’s government building. Photo: Handout