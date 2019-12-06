Channels

Municipal authorities are investigating the Ningxiang Municipal Funeral Home in Hunan province. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese crematorium forced to reverse policy on handing ashes to relatives in bags after outcry

  • It announced it would no longer transfer ashes to urns unless they were bought from the funeral home, but municipal authorities stepped in
  • Two managers have been suspended and it is under investigation
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:23pm, 6 Dec, 2019

Police in Wenlou use armoured vehicles to keep protesters away from the town’s government building. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese city halts crematorium plan but stand-off between police and protesters goes on

  • Huazhou government says it will consult the public on ‘different views’ to proposed development in town of Wenlou
  • Dozens hurt and up to 100 detained following two days of protests, locals say
Topic |   China Society
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 4:59pm, 1 Dec, 2019

