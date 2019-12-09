The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
Chinese library sparks outrage over report staff burned ‘banned books’
- Employees set fire to 65 ‘illegal publications’ in front of building after ‘thorough clean-up’
- Social media users draw comparisons with actions of Qin dynasty emperor believed to have ordered texts to be burned and scholars to be buried alive
Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at a technology conference in Lisbon on November 4. Photo: AP
Edward Snowden slams China censorship of his book, vows to put uncut version online, as whistle-blower calls it ‘a disgrace to the dignity of society’
- References to China’s military cyber intelligence, Great Firewall and the Arab spring missing from simplified Chinese edition of his memoir Permanent Record
- Snowden asks for followers’ help to compile ‘correct and unabridged version’
