The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese library sparks outrage over report staff burned ‘banned books’

  • Employees set fire to 65 ‘illegal publications’ in front of building after ‘thorough clean-up’
  • Social media users draw comparisons with actions of Qin dynasty emperor believed to have ordered texts to be burned and scholars to be buried alive
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 4:45pm, 9 Dec, 2019

The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at a technology conference in Lisbon on November 4. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Edward Snowden slams China censorship of his book, vows to put uncut version online, as whistle-blower calls it ‘a disgrace to the dignity of society’

  • References to China’s military cyber intelligence, Great Firewall and the Arab spring missing from simplified Chinese edition of his memoir Permanent Record
  • Snowden asks for followers’ help to compile ‘correct and unabridged version’
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:13am, 13 Nov, 2019

Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at a technology conference in Lisbon on November 4. Photo: AP
