A police officer in Baoding, Hebei province, says his boss told him and an auxiliary officer to take official responsibility for a suicide of a suspect in detention last year. Photo: Getty Images
Communist Party to reopen death in custody case after police officer claims he was scapegoat
- Officer on trial for dereliction of duty tells court that his boss told him to take the fall over the suicide of a detainee
Topic | China Society
A police officer in Baoding, Hebei province, says his boss told him and an auxiliary officer to take official responsibility for a suicide of a suspect in detention last year. Photo: Getty Images