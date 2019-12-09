Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics said it was investigating the claims. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Shanghai university investigates professor over alleged sexual assault of student, as social media post goes viral

  • The post, including recordings and text messages, alleges that a female student was assaulted in professor’s car
  • Three companies say the academic has resigned as director since the claims were made on WeChat on Friday
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:38pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics said it was investigating the claims. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vlogger He Yuhong uses make-up to transform herself into the figure from Girl with a Pearl Earring, a 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Popular Chinese make-up vlogger He Yuhong goes public with claims of abuse by ex-boyfriend

  • Police in Chongqing investigate allegations that He’s partner beat her up during their year-long relationship
  • Two of man’s ex-wives say they experienced similar violence
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 9:23am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vlogger He Yuhong uses make-up to transform herself into the figure from Girl with a Pearl Earring, a 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.