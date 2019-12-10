Channels

Yang poses with a transgender pride flag outside the court in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Chinese trans woman brings landmark equal employment rights case over her sacking

  • Case heard last week as claimant seeks public apology and compensation under 2018 provision added to Chinese law
  • Significant interest generated by what activists call China’s first lawsuit over transgender employment rights
Topic |   LGBTI
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:45am, 10 Dec, 2019

Yang poses with a transgender pride flag outside the court in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
LGBT couple Hu Mingliang (left) and Sun Wenlin were the first to test China’s marriage laws in 2015. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

China’s LGBT community in push to legalise same-sex marriage

  • Hundreds of thousands have shared their love stories, written letters and made submissions to a review into Chinese civil law during November
  • Same-sex marriage is not banned in China, but it currently has no legal status
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 4:30pm, 1 Dec, 2019

LGBT couple Hu Mingliang (left) and Sun Wenlin were the first to test China's marriage laws in 2015. Photo: Handout
