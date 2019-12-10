Yang poses with a transgender pride flag outside the court in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
Chinese trans woman brings landmark equal employment rights case over her sacking
- Case heard last week as claimant seeks public apology and compensation under 2018 provision added to Chinese law
- Significant interest generated by what activists call China’s first lawsuit over transgender employment rights
Topic | LGBTI
LGBT couple Hu Mingliang (left) and Sun Wenlin were the first to test China’s marriage laws in 2015. Photo: Handout
China’s LGBT community in push to legalise same-sex marriage
- Hundreds of thousands have shared their love stories, written letters and made submissions to a review into Chinese civil law during November
- Same-sex marriage is not banned in China, but it currently has no legal status
Topic | China Society
