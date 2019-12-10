Channels

Qianan Public Security Bureau, where Kang Yong served as deputy director until his role in a child sex ring was uncovered. Photo: 163.com
China /  Society

Child sex ring role brings down senior cop in China

  • Jail for police official who raped six underage girls in as many months
  • Exposed by bribery attempt to stop investigation into prostitution gang
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 3:26pm, 10 Dec, 2019

A police officer in Baoding, Hebei province, says his boss told him and an auxiliary officer to take official responsibility for a suicide of a suspect in detention last year. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Society

Communist Party to reopen death in custody case after police officer claims he was scapegoat

  • Officer on trial for dereliction of duty tells court that his boss told him to take the fall over the suicide of a detainee
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:26pm, 10 Dec, 2019

