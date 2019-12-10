A three-minute delay on live streaming has been suggested as part of draft regulations put out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: Lea Li
China airs tighter content rules to rein in live streaming, rap and comedy shows
- Public performances – from concerts to immersive theatre – should have on-site censors, according to draft regulations
