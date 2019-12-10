Zhou Ziheng began teaching his son Vita how to write codes when he was five. Photo: AFP
Coding is child’s play in China, where an 8-year-old is a tutor

  • Vita is one of a growing number of children who are learning the skill before they enter primary school as the country invests heavily in robotics and AI
  • Parents who don’t know how to code themselves send their kids to agencies, which are booming amid demand from middle-class families
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:53pm, 10 Dec, 2019

China came first in all three categories – science, mathematics and reading – in the Pisa study. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese teens put to the information age test in global Pisa education study

  • Results suggest China is going in the right education reform direction but there’s more to do, researchers say
  • Even the 10 per cent most disadvantaged students in China showed better reading skills than those of the average student in the examined countries
SCMP

Zhuang Pinghui  

Alice Yan  

Updated: 12:36am, 5 Dec, 2019

