The Chinese government has been trying to get drug firms to agree to cut prices. Photo: Shutterstock
China cuts prices for 70 more drugs after talks with pharmaceutical firms
- National regulator says many imports will have ‘the lowest price in the world’ after new products, including cancer drugs, are added to the country’s list of subsidised treatments
- High drug costs have long been a major barrier to improving health care, a problem highlighted in last year’s hit movie Dying To Survive
Purdue Pharma is collapsing under an avalanche of lawsuits that accuse it of using false claims to promote OxyContin in the US. Photo: Reuters
Chinese pharmaceutical firm accused of using fake doctors, misleading claims to drive OxyContin sales
- Allegations made against Mundipharma, an affiliate of Purdue Pharma, which is facing thousands of lawsuits in the US over claims made about its painkiller
- Mundipharma tells doctors that time-release painkillers like OxyContin are less addictive than other opioids, according to interviews with current and former employees and company’s own training and marketing materials
