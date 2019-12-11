China’s National Health Commission wants schools to improve their anti-air pollution measures during the winter months. Photo: AFP
Chinese health authority calls on schools to beat the winter smog with air purifiers
- Guidelines say public needs to know more about smog problem and ways to cut pollution
- Parent of Shanghai third-grader says she would support buying air purifiers for his school
