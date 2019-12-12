A police officer from Shenzhen has been detained after a video showed a man dragging a woman from a flat and punching her to the ground. Photo: Weixin
Chinese policeman detained for five days after video of assault on girlfriend goes viral

  • Officer from Shenzhen faces investigation after woman is dragged from flat and punched to the ground
  • Victim said she was repeatedly assaulted by boyfriend, who threatened to kill her, but complaints to authorities solved nothing
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Dec, 2019

