Regulations of a form of Chinese manipulative massage for children have been questioned following the death of a four-month-old girl. Photo: Handout
Baby death in China sparks call for regulation of TCM massage therapists
- Four-month-old girl dies of multiple organ failure after traditional therapy to treat cold symptoms
- Cause of death is still unknown but experts say it is time practitioners had more training
Topic | China Society
Regulations of a form of Chinese manipulative massage for children have been questioned following the death of a four-month-old girl. Photo: Handout
Polio spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where health care access is limited. Photo: AFP
Malaysian baby diagnosed with polio, in country’s first reported case in nearly 30 years
- The three-month old boy tested positive for the disease after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness
- Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992
Topic | Disease
Polio spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where health care access is limited. Photo: AFP