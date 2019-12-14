Regulations of a form of Chinese manipulative massage for children have been questioned following the death of a four-month-old girl. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Baby death in China sparks call for regulation of TCM massage therapists

  • Four-month-old girl dies of multiple organ failure after traditional therapy to treat cold symptoms
  • Cause of death is still unknown but experts say it is time practitioners had more training
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Regulations of a form of Chinese manipulative massage for children have been questioned following the death of a four-month-old girl. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Polio spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where health care access is limited. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian baby diagnosed with polio, in country’s first reported case in nearly 30 years

  • The three-month old boy tested positive for the disease after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness
  • Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992
Topic |   Disease
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:11pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Polio spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where health care access is limited. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.