About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
Flood at Chinese coal mine kills four, leaves 14 trapped
- Incident in Sichuan province happened on Saturday as 347 people were working underground, state television reports
- Seven people died in a gas explosion at the same mine in 2013
Rescuers attend the site of the deadly blast in Shanxi province. Photo: Reuters
Chinese safety regulators blame ‘reckless greed’ after 15 die in coal mine blast
- National safety regulator says preliminary investigations point to a string of failings after gas explosion
- Nine injured miners treated in hospital after being rescued from site in Shanxi province
