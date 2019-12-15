About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Flood at Chinese coal mine kills four, leaves 14 trapped

  • Incident in Sichuan province happened on Saturday as 347 people were working underground, state television reports
  • Seven people died in a gas explosion at the same mine in 2013
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 3:40pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

About 200 people are involved in a mission to rescue 14 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rescuers attend the site of the deadly blast in Shanxi province. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Chinese safety regulators blame ‘reckless greed’ after 15 die in coal mine blast

  • National safety regulator says preliminary investigations point to a string of failings after gas explosion
  • Nine injured miners treated in hospital after being rescued from site in Shanxi province
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:57am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rescuers attend the site of the deadly blast in Shanxi province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.