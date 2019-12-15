One of the alleged fraudsters is questioned by police in Shandong province. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Five held in China over scam to convince people to hand over cash in return for ‘frozen civil war trillions’

  • Group accused of using fake UN documents – and even one from China’s last imperial dynasty – to convince people they could get a share of funds left by the defeated Nationalist forces
  • Detainees reported to have confessed to being members of the International Plum Blossom ring that has been running the scheme for at least 40 years
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:54pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

One of the alleged fraudsters is questioned by police in Shandong province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.