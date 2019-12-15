One of the alleged fraudsters is questioned by police in Shandong province. Photo: Handout
Five held in China over scam to convince people to hand over cash in return for ‘frozen civil war trillions’
- Group accused of using fake UN documents – and even one from China’s last imperial dynasty – to convince people they could get a share of funds left by the defeated Nationalist forces
- Detainees reported to have confessed to being members of the International Plum Blossom ring that has been running the scheme for at least 40 years
Topic | China Society
One of the alleged fraudsters is questioned by police in Shandong province. Photo: Handout