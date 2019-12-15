Swine fever has devastated herds and pushed up food prices. Photo: Reuters
Chinese pig farming kings thrive as African swine fever sends prices soaring
- Qin Yinglin from Muyuan Foodstuff enjoys fastest growing fortune on Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index as net worth quadruples to US$8.6bn
- The deadly epidemic has sent pork prices soaring and pushed out smaller competitors, increasing profits for the big players
Topic | African swine fever
Swine fever has devastated herds and pushed up food prices. Photo: Reuters
The swine fever epidemic has cut the country’s herds by more than 40 per cent. Photo: AFP
Chinese criminal gangs spreading African swine fever to force farmers to sell pigs cheaply so they can profit
- Report by state media says some offenders are leaving infected feed in sties and are even using drones to spread contamination
- Pork prices have spiked as a result of the disease and gangs can profit by getting around controls to smuggle meat across provincial boundaries
Topic | African swine fever
The swine fever epidemic has cut the country’s herds by more than 40 per cent. Photo: AFP