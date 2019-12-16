A performance during the 7th annual Wuzhen Theatre Festival in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang where directors enjoy slightly more creative freedom than elsewhere in China. Photo: AFP
China’s playwrights walk fine line between censorship and artistic freedom
- Pop-up performances in coffee shops and other unusual venues are part of the ‘guerilla’ tactics employed by Chinese dramatists
Topic | China Society
A performance during the 7th annual Wuzhen Theatre Festival in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang where directors enjoy slightly more creative freedom than elsewhere in China. Photo: AFP
Silly Piggy stickers have become a social media hit in China, with people sending millions of the cartoon character in text messages. Photo: AFP
China’s Silly Pig sticker fad brings home the bacon for creator
- Cartoon characters can be a lucrative source of income for artists – as long as they don’t cross censorship lines
Topic | China Society
Silly Piggy stickers have become a social media hit in China, with people sending millions of the cartoon character in text messages. Photo: AFP