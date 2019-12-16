Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, accusing Muslims of staying silent over the mistreatment of the Uygur Muslim minority in China. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil deceived by ‘fake news’ on Xinjiang, China says
- Football star’s comments on mistreatment of Uygurs ‘affected by falsehoods’
- Foreign ministry invites Ozil to see the region’s ‘stable political situation’ for himself
Topic | China Society
A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps
- Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
- Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
Topic | Human rights in China
