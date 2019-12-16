Wang discusses compensation with restaurant staff, who are shown a piece of the pig intestine containing excrement. Photo: Handout
‘Waiter, there’s excrement in my pig intestine,’ Chinese diner complains
- Offered about US$70 in compensation after finding nasty surprise in rice noodles, the customer holds out for US$4,000
- He challenges pork supplier’s manager to eat the offending material for the sum he was offered, after firm admits fault
The swine fever epidemic has cut the country’s herds by more than 40 per cent. Photo: AFP
Chinese criminal gangs spreading African swine fever to force farmers to sell pigs cheaply so they can profit
- Report by state media says some offenders are leaving infected feed in sties and are even using drones to spread contamination
- Pork prices have spiked as a result of the disease and gangs can profit by getting around controls to smuggle meat across provincial boundaries
