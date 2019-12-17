Chinese tycoon Chen Mailin is the new owner of the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver. Photos: Marriott / Dingye Group
Chinese former duck farmer buys big in Vancouver: first a US$39m home, then a US$3.9m car, now a downtown hotel
- Tycoon Chen Mailin, once a member of China’s top political advisory body, is revealed in a lawsuit as the new owner of the 213-room Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver
- Chen previously paid the highest price ever for a home in the Canadian city, before his credit card was used to buy a customised Bugatti Chiron supercar
Topic | Hongcouver
Chinese tycoon Chen Mailin is the new owner of the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver. Photos: Marriott / Dingye Group