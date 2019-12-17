The section of river in Shanghai’s Songjiang district where two men who were fishing found the body of a newborn baby. The infant’s grandmother is accused of drowning him one day after he was born. Photo: Weibo
China grandma ‘intended’ to drown newborn baby in Shanghai river
- Family could not afford medical treatment for infant born out of wedlock and with complications, grandmother told hospital
- A day later she took him to a remote part of the city and killed him, Chinese prosecutor alleges
Topic | China Society
Regulations of a form of Chinese manipulative massage for children have been questioned following the death of a four-month-old girl. Photo: Handout
Baby death in China sparks call for regulation of TCM massage therapists
- Four-month-old girl dies of multiple organ failure after traditional therapy to treat cold symptoms
- Cause of death is still unknown but experts say it is time practitioners had more training
