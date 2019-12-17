Women’s rights advocates say more needs to be done to address the problem of sexual harassment in schools. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese academics could lose their jobs over sexual harassment under new rules

  • Education ministry issues ‘professional ethics’ regulations covering teaching and management for schools across the country
  • It comes after two university professors were sacked last week, in separate cases, over allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate relationships
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:57pm, 17 Dec, 2019

