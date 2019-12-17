Women’s rights advocates say more needs to be done to address the problem of sexual harassment in schools. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese academics could lose their jobs over sexual harassment under new rules
- Education ministry issues ‘professional ethics’ regulations covering teaching and management for schools across the country
- It comes after two university professors were sacked last week, in separate cases, over allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate relationships
Shanghai University of Finance and Economics said it was investigating the claims. Photo: Handout
Shanghai university sacks professor over alleged sexual assault of student, as social media post goes viral
- The post, including recordings and text messages, alleges that a female student was assaulted in professor’s car
- Three companies say the academic has resigned as director since the claims were made on WeChat on Friday
