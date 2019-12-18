The Spring Bud Project aims to help girls in poverty-stricken areas back to school. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Chinese girls’ education charity apologises after it is found giving funding to boys

  • Long-running Spring Bud Project under fire over images of boys taking part in donation event at high school in southwest China
  • It says programme staff had found boys in poverty-stricken areas were also in need of aid but critics accuse it of adding to gender inequality
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:15pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Spring Bud Project aims to help girls in poverty-stricken areas back to school. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The number of Hongkongers living below the poverty line hit a 10-year high in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

One in five Hongkongers living below the poverty line in 2018, as concern groups warn falling economy may cause situation to get worse

  • Following policy interventions, the number dropped from 1.4 million to just over 1 million but still remained higher than 2017 figure
  • Number of people below poverty line highest in a decade
Topic |   Poverty
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:52pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The number of Hongkongers living below the poverty line hit a 10-year high in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.