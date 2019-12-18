The Spring Bud Project aims to help girls in poverty-stricken areas back to school. Photo: AFP
Chinese girls’ education charity apologises after it is found giving funding to boys
- Long-running Spring Bud Project under fire over images of boys taking part in donation event at high school in southwest China
- It says programme staff had found boys in poverty-stricken areas were also in need of aid but critics accuse it of adding to gender inequality
The number of Hongkongers living below the poverty line hit a 10-year high in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
One in five Hongkongers living below the poverty line in 2018, as concern groups warn falling economy may cause situation to get worse
- Following policy interventions, the number dropped from 1.4 million to just over 1 million but still remained higher than 2017 figure
- Number of people below poverty line highest in a decade
