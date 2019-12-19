The competition for a new logo for China’s popular tourism destination of Dalian has led to accusations of plagiarism for the winning design. Photo: Simon Song
China designers see Disney double in Dalian tourism logo competition winner

  • Days after publishing winning design, city’s tourism bureau launches investigation into possible plagiarism
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Dec, 2019


Muji entered the mainland China market in 2005. Photo: Reuters
Muji ordered to pay Chinese firm US$89,000 and apologise after losing trademark appeal

  • Supreme People’s Court in Beijing upholds 2017 ruling that retailer infringed on Beijing Cottonfield Textile Corp’s intellectual property rights over use of ‘Wuyinliangpin’ brand name
  • Japanese firm argued it held rights to the Chinese name for ‘almost all’ of its goods, with the only exceptions being bed covers and towels
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:14pm, 11 Dec, 2019


