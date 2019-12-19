The competition for a new logo for China’s popular tourism destination of Dalian has led to accusations of plagiarism for the winning design. Photo: Simon Song
China designers see Disney double in Dalian tourism logo competition winner
- Days after publishing winning design, city’s tourism bureau launches investigation into possible plagiarism
Topic | China Society
The competition for a new logo for China’s popular tourism destination of Dalian has led to accusations of plagiarism for the winning design. Photo: Simon Song
Muji entered the mainland China market in 2005. Photo: Reuters
Muji ordered to pay Chinese firm US$89,000 and apologise after losing trademark appeal
- Supreme People’s Court in Beijing upholds 2017 ruling that retailer infringed on Beijing Cottonfield Textile Corp’s intellectual property rights over use of ‘Wuyinliangpin’ brand name
- Japanese firm argued it held rights to the Chinese name for ‘almost all’ of its goods, with the only exceptions being bed covers and towels
Topic | China Society
Muji entered the mainland China market in 2005. Photo: Reuters