The report said China had made progress by closing “two-thirds of its gender gap”, but only marginal gains had been made since 2006. Photo: AFP
China goes backwards on global gender equality list but does better on education
- Country comes in at 106th on World Economic Forum’s annual ranking, mainly dragged down by low representation of women in politics
- It still has a skewed sex ratio at birth, with 885 girls per 1,000 babies
Topic | Gender equality
The report said China had made progress by closing “two-thirds of its gender gap”, but only marginal gains had been made since 2006. Photo: AFP
The Spring Bud Project aims to help girls in poverty-stricken areas back to school. Photo: AFP
Chinese girls’ education charity apologises after it is found giving funding to boys
- Long-running Spring Bud Project under fire over images of boys taking part in donation event at high school in southwest China
- It says programme staff had found boys in poverty-stricken areas were also in need of aid but critics accuse it of adding to gender inequality
Topic | China Society
The Spring Bud Project aims to help girls in poverty-stricken areas back to school. Photo: AFP