Video footage shows the teacher dragging the boy to the corner of the classroom and repeatedly slapping him in the face. Photo: Thepaper.cn
China /  Society

Chinese primary school teacher suspended over video showing her slapping boy in face

  • Police and education authorities are investigating after woman is filmed losing her temper and repeatedly striking pupil
  • Several parents allege other children have been assaulted since she took over the class
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 2:38pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Video footage shows the teacher dragging the boy to the corner of the classroom and repeatedly slapping him in the face. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.