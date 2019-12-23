Florence Widdicombe, six, found the message in a charity card from the British retailer. Photo: PA via AP
China’s Qingpu Prison: the ‘first-class’ facility at the centre of Tesco’s forced labour scandal
- A British newspaper report said a girl found a message in a Christmas card apparently written by an inmate who said they were forced to work against their will
- The authorities say detainees are offered therapy and ‘cultural exchanges’ but former prisoner Peter Humphreys says the reality is very different
Topic | Human rights in China
Florence Widdicombe, six, found the message in a charity card from the British retailer. Photo: PA via AP