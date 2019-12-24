Students in Sichuan province will be required to take “anti-espionage” classes before and after they study overseas, under new provincial regulations. Photo:
Students and teachers targeted in new Chinese rules to stamp out spying

  • Schools will have to hold ‘anti-espionage’ training for those heading abroad, according to provincial legislature
  • Observers warn that the approach could backfire on people from China studying in other countries in the future
Updated: 7:00am, 24 Dec, 2019

