Da Chen once said he arrived in the United States with about US$30 and his bamboo flute. Photo: AFP
Colours of the Mountain author Da Chen dies at 57
- His breakthrough book in 1999 drew on the abuses he and his family suffered during China’s Cultural Revolution
- Banished from school and sent to labour camps, he returned to education after Mao Zedong’s death, excelled and found a new life in the United States
Topic | China Society
Da Chen once said he arrived in the United States with about US$30 and his bamboo flute. Photo: AFP