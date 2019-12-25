China’s #MeToo movement has expanded in 2019 into a general discussion about women’s rights. Photo: Shutterstock
Women in China say #MeToo on broader range of issues in 2019
- Movement which began by giving voice to victims of sexual harassment has encouraged a public discussion of traditionally taboo women’s issues
- Workplace discrimination, domestic abuse and the trauma of childbirth are among the hot topics
