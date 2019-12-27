DPP secretary general Chen Chu (left) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen have both been faced personal abuse and jibes. Photo: AP
Sexist slurs mar Taiwan’s presidential elections – and they could backfire
- Despite the island’s reputation as Asia’s most progressive democracy, misogyny and traditional views of gender still dominate
- Tsai Ing-wen and other female politicians face personal attacks and insults that their male counterparts rarely suffer
