The suspect is accused of hiring around 1,000 cars to borrow money. Photo: AFP
Chinese police hunt fugitive who used rented luxury cars to borrow over US$14m
- Police in Zhejiang search for woman suspected of using forged documents to hire 1,000 high-end vehicles – including Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens – before pawning them to a variety of lenders
- Some car owners now fear their vehicles will be sold while lenders, including a man in his seventies, risk losing their money
Topic | Crime in China
