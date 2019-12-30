The pair got lost in the snowy mountains in the Huairou district of Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Pair who tried to steal ‘lucky’ bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
- The men had hoped to improve the feng shui in their homes but ended up getting lost in the snowy mountains near the Mutianyu section of the monument
- Duo were unhurt after their ordeal and were allowed to go home after being let off with a warning by police
