The Blue Book of Social Mentality 2019 contrasts life in first-tier cities Beijing, (above) Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou with other metropolitan areas. Photo: AFP
How urban life takes its toll on residents of China’s biggest cities
- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Blue Book of Social Mentality 2019 reveals differences in life across cities and gulf in satisfaction between sexes
- As result of rapid urbanisation, 60 per cent of China’s population lives in cities today compared with 25 per cent about 30 years ago
