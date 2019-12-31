China launched a pilot bulk procurement programme in 2018 that has since been expanded, with huge savings in drug costs. Photo: TNS
China adds 33 drugs to its plan to offer patients more affordable treatment
- Latest bid document adds generic drugs to procurement programme, including treatments for cancer and diabetes
- Beijing is aiming to address high cost of treatment and unequal access to services
