China launched a pilot bulk procurement programme in 2018 that has since been expanded, with huge savings in drug costs. Photo: TNS
China adds 33 drugs to its plan to offer patients more affordable treatment

  • Latest bid document adds generic drugs to procurement programme, including treatments for cancer and diabetes
  • Beijing is aiming to address high cost of treatment and unequal access to services
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:14am, 31 Dec, 2019

