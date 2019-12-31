Tokyo is one of the top three destinations for Chinese tourists making their travel plans for the Lunar New Year holiday in January. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tourists ignore bumpy economy for Lunar New Year travel plans
- Top destinations for this year’s Spring Festival holiday are Bangkok, Osaka and Tokyo, as 450 million domestic and overseas trips expected
- How many mainlanders will visit Hong Kong and Taiwan is uncertain, as travel firms decline to make predictions
