Abusers of medical drugs in China are getting access to supplies from vendors who use e-commerce sites. Photo: AP
China /  Society

How China’s opioid addicts get their drugs from an online black market

  • Beijing has some of the world’s tightest narcotics regulations, but sellers are using legitimate e-commerce channels to meet demand
  • Online vendors of drugs use partial names, slang, and photos of socks, plants and ceiling lamps to disguise their goods
Topic |   Fentanyl and other opioids
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:40pm, 31 Dec, 2019

