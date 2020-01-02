China’s music scene has been stifled by heavy-handed state censorship, and hip hop artists including the group IN3 have been a frequent target. Photo: AFP
Beijing, home of Peking opera, wants to be an ‘international music capital’ by 2025
- Municipal government unveils plan to expand music and creative industries to the tune of US$17 billion
- That includes developing digital music, offering artists better copyright protections, and building more small-scale venues for live shows
Topic | China Society
