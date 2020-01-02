The incident cost budget carrier Lucky Air more than 123,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Chinese passenger who threw ‘good luck’ coins at plane ordered to pay US$17,200 to … Lucky Air
- The 28-year-old man was a first-time flier and admitted throwing the money in the hope of a safe journey as he boarded flight
- Service from Anqing to Kunming in February was cancelled and aircraft grounded while it underwent safety checks
Topic | China Society
The incident cost budget carrier Lucky Air more than 123,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures