The Wuhan seafood market at the centre of the pneumonia outbreak has been closed since Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Families of Wuhan pneumonia patients say they are being kept in the dark
- Relative of one of the 27 people affected by the mystery virus says doctors, hospital refuse to tell them anything
- Health authority in central China city says updates will be published online in due course
Topic | Health in China
The Wuhan seafood market at the centre of the pneumonia outbreak has been closed since Wednesday. Photo: Handout