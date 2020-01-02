The Wuhan seafood market at the centre of the pneumonia outbreak has been closed since Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Families of Wuhan pneumonia patients say they are being kept in the dark

  • Relative of one of the 27 people affected by the mystery virus says doctors, hospital refuse to tell them anything
  • Health authority in central China city says updates will be published online in due course
Linda Lew and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:30pm, 2 Jan, 2020

