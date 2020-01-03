The chemist said he thought he had “done something great” by saving the woman’s life, but she sued him. Photo: Handout
Chinese chemist who broke woman’s ribs during CPR cleared of liability
- Pharmacist who performed life-saving procedure on 72-year-old who collapsed in his shop did not violate any medical procedures, legal panel rules
- Woman had been seeking US$1,400 compensation after suffering 12 broken ribs
Topic | China Society
