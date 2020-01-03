Zou Yue, also known as Zhou Yueyue, apologised to her million-plus Weibo followers. Photo: Handout
Chinese childcare blogger apologises for ‘home alone’ punishment
- Zou Yue says sorry after she made six-year-old daughter stay behind to do homework while the rest of the family visited an amusement park
- Mother of three accused of putting daughter at risk by trying to show off her ‘tiger mother’ credentials
Topic | China Society
Zou Yue, also known as Zhou Yueyue, apologised to her million-plus Weibo followers. Photo: Handout