Zou Yue, also known as Zhou Yueyue, apologised to her million-plus Weibo followers. Photo: Handout
Chinese childcare blogger apologises for ‘home alone’ punishment

  • Zou Yue says sorry after she made six-year-old daughter stay behind to do homework while the rest of the family visited an amusement park
  • Mother of three accused of putting daughter at risk by trying to show off her ‘tiger mother’ credentials
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 5:58pm, 3 Jan, 2020

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.