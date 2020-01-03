Chinese scientist Li Ning was sentenced to 12 years in prison for embezzling state funds. Photo: Weibo
Chinese scientist Li Ning gets 12 years in prison for embezzling US$4.3 million of government funds
- Cloning expert and his colleague Zhang Lei from China Agricultural University in Beijing found guilty of moving funds to private firms the pair controlled
- Court rejects claims money was moved to prevent a funding gap
Topic | China Society
Chinese scientist Li Ning was sentenced to 12 years in prison for embezzling state funds. Photo: Weibo