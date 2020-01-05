The drive to tackle pollution has helped clean up Beijing’s atmosphere. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s air quality shows significant improvements as ‘war on pollution’ targets coal use
- The Chinese capital has seen levels of the most harmful particles known as PM2.5 more than halve since the 2013 drive to tackle the problem started
- While there is still work to be done, controls on coal burning and vehicle emissions are seen as key to rapid turnaround
Topic | Beijing air pollution
The drive to tackle pollution has helped clean up Beijing’s atmosphere. Photo: AFP