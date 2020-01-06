Pupils spent three hours clearing snow in freezing temperatures. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese girl at risk of losing hands after spending three hours clearing snow at school without gloves

  • Teenager suffered severe frostbite after she and her classmates were sent to work outdoors at a school in Heilongjiang, where average winter temperatures fall to -10C
  • Principal says school will help with medical costs, but ‘is not sure’ it is wholly responsible
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 4:17pm, 6 Jan, 2020

