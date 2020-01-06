An ambulance arrives at the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Simon Song
Public warned not to drop their guard over mystery China virus after tests rule out Sars or bird flu

  • Health authorities in Wuhan continue to work to identify viral pneumonia that has so far infected 59 people in the central Chinese city
  • Hong Kong authorities say six more suspected cases have been reported, raising total in city to 21, but links to the unknown illness have been ruled out
Updated: 11:36pm, 6 Jan, 2020

