An ambulance arrives at the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Simon Song
Public warned not to drop their guard over mystery China virus after tests rule out Sars or bird flu
- Health authorities in Wuhan continue to work to identify viral pneumonia that has so far infected 59 people in the central Chinese city
- Hong Kong authorities say six more suspected cases have been reported, raising total in city to 21, but links to the unknown illness have been ruled out
