The construction site in the central Chinese city of Wuhan which collapsed, killing six and injuring five people. Photo: Weibo
Building collapse kills six in China’s pneumonia-hit city of Wuhan
- Central Chinese city’s woes compounded with construction site disaster which trapped 11 for nearly 24 hours
- Five injured all in stable condition as investigation into cause of collapse is underway
